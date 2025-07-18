Market Watch Highlights: Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Ends on an Upturn Note at 17.72

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Joby Aviation Inc’s stock clocked out at $17.72, up 8.51% from its previous closing price of $16.33. In other words, the price has increased by $8.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 89.42 million shares were traded. JOBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.9412.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JOBY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.72 and its Current Ratio is at 17.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On April 11, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $7.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on January 10, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 ’25 when Sciarra Paul Cahill sold 500,001 shares for $12.38 per share. The transaction valued at 6,190,012 led to the insider holds 57,328,059 shares of the business.

DeHoff Kate sold 20,823 shares of JOBY for $284,650 on Jul 15 ’25. The insider now owns 202,276 shares after completing the transaction at $13.67 per share. On Jul 14 ’25, another insider, DeHoff Kate, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 8,262 shares for $11.97 each. As a result, the insider received 98,896 and left with 223,099 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JOBY now has a Market Capitalization of 14911380480 and an Enterprise Value of 7581602816. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 127551.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 68302.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.118.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JOBY is 2.46, which has changed by 0.6930295 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $16.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 139.20%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JOBY traded 23.97M shares on average per day over the past three months and 31389550 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 789.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 447.54M. Insiders hold about 43.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.62% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of 1749772800 were 65166787 with a Short Ratio of 2.66, compared to 1747267200 on 60547188. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 65166787 and a Short% of Float of 10.560001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0