Market Watch Highlights: Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) Ends on an Upturn Note at 1.52

As of close of business last night, Macrogenics Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.52, up 2.01% from its previous closing price of $1.49. In other words, the price has increased by $2.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. MGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.575 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.475.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MGNX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.11 and its Current Ratio is at 3.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 ’25 when Smith Beth Ann sold 423 shares for $2.56 per share. The transaction valued at 1,083 led to the insider holds 9,532 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGNX now has a Market Capitalization of 95897256 and an Enterprise Value of -40335708. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.262 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.439.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MGNX is 1.62, which has changed by -0.7065924 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MGNX has reached a high of $5.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.56%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MGNX traded 1.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 836790 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.94M. Insiders hold about 8.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.17% stake in the company. Shares short for MGNX as of 1749772800 were 5534792 with a Short Ratio of 3.65, compared to 1747267200 on 6093652. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5534792 and a Short% of Float of 10.8.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 1.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$2.66, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$2.66 and -$2.66.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $28.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.9M to a low estimate of $7.5M. As of the current estimate, Macrogenics Inc’s year-ago sales were $10.8MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.31M. There is a high estimate of $48.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $151.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $149.96MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $228.75M and the low estimate is $11M.