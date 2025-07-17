Market Watch Highlights: Middleby Corp (MIDD) Ends on an Downturn Note at 143.12

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Middleby Corp’s stock clocked out at $143.12, down -0.47% from its previous closing price of $143.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.73 million shares were traded. MIDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $144.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $140.715.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MIDD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.73 and its Current Ratio is at 2.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on December 12, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $160 from $170 previously.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on May 22, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $145 to $118.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 21 ’25 when GARDEN EDWARD P bought 137,000 shares for $148.03 per share. The transaction valued at 20,279,599 led to the insider holds 3,276,834 shares of the business.

GARDEN EDWARD P bought 37,473 shares of MIDD for $5,560,993 on May 14 ’25. The Director now owns 3,125,736 shares after completing the transaction at $148.40 per share. On May 15 ’25, another insider, GARDEN EDWARD P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 13,477 shares for $149.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,011,127 and bolstered with 3,139,213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MIDD now has a Market Capitalization of 7654272000 and an Enterprise Value of 9364339712. As of this moment, Middleby’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.429 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.145.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MIDD is 1.59, which has changed by 0.078343034 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MIDD has reached a high of $182.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $121.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.34%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MIDD traded 856.92K shares on average per day over the past three months and 979240 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.71M. Insiders hold about 1.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.66% stake in the company. Shares short for MIDD as of 1749772800 were 3703647 with a Short Ratio of 4.78, compared to 1747267200 on 3323105. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3703647 and a Short% of Float of 8.49.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MIDD, which recently paid a dividend on 2004-06-02 with an ex-dividend date of 1086134400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-06-27 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Middleby Corp (MIDD) is underway, with the input of 9.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.34, with high estimates of $2.67 and low estimates of $1.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.21 and $8.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.61. EPS for the following year is $10.44, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $11.18 and $9.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $974.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $991.4M to a low estimate of $958.5M. As of the current estimate, Middleby Corp’s year-ago sales were $991.55MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $965.4M. There is a high estimate of $1.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $939M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MIDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.88BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.19B and the low estimate is $3.94B.