Market Watch Highlights: Pulmonx Corp (LUNG) Ends on an Upturn Note at 3.09

As of close of business last night, Pulmonx Corp’s stock clocked out at $3.09, up 6.19% from its previous closing price of $2.91. In other words, the price has increased by $6.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.49 million shares were traded. LUNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.305 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.79.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LUNG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.29 and its Current Ratio is at 4.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, D. Boral Capital on March 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On December 11, 2024, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $7.50.

On June 04, 2024, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Lake Street initiated its Buy rating on June 04, 2024, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 ’25 when Ferrari Richard sold 8,000 shares for $3.16 per share. The transaction valued at 25,280 led to the insider holds 87,024 shares of the business.

Ferrari Richard bought 5,438 shares of LUNG for $16,368 on Jun 13 ’25. On Jun 12 ’25, another insider, RICH FERRARI, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $3.16 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LUNG now has a Market Capitalization of 124395672 and an Enterprise Value of 72513992. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.829 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.326.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LUNG is 0.44, which has changed by -0.66075945 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LUNG has reached a high of $9.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -45.82%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LUNG traded 380.29K shares on average per day over the past three months and 376170 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.45M. Insiders hold about 11.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.56% stake in the company. Shares short for LUNG as of 1749772800 were 1417346 with a Short Ratio of 3.47, compared to 1747267200 on 1556585. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1417346 and a Short% of Float of 5.19.

Dividends & Splits

