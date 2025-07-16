Market Watch Highlights: Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI) Ends on an Downturn Note at 3.32

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Tetra Technologies, Inc’s stock clocked out at $3.32, down -4.32% from its previous closing price of $3.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.96 million shares were traded. TTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TTI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.61 and its Current Ratio is at 2.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on September 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On June 24, 2022, Johnson Rice Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 11 ’25 when Hallead Kurt bought 72,633 shares for $3.39 per share. The transaction valued at 246,226 led to the insider holds 148,764 shares of the business.

Hallead Kurt bought 76,131 shares of TTI for $208,599 on May 05 ’25. The VP-Treasurer & IR now owns 76,131 shares after completing the transaction at $2.74 per share. On May 02 ’25, another insider, John Angela D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 18,000 shares for $2.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,320 and bolstered with 23,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTI now has a Market Capitalization of 441802336 and an Enterprise Value of 623228160. As of this moment, Tetra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.453.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TTI is 1.33, which has changed by -0.077127635 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TTI has reached a high of $5.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.24%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TTI traded 1.70M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1597830 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 136.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.36M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TTI as of 1749772800 were 3638216 with a Short Ratio of 2.21, compared to 1747267200 on 4163318. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3638216 and a Short% of Float of 2.8800000999999997.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0