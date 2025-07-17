Market Watch Highlights: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) Ends on an Downturn Note at 158.5

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, Vail Resorts Inc’s stock clocked out at $158.5, down -0.94% from its previous closing price of $160.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.75 million shares were traded. MTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $160.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $158.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.54 and its Current Ratio is at 0.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.60.

On November 14, 2024, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $185.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on June 07, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $217 to $176.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 ’25 when Korch Angela A bought 200 shares for $157.00 per share. The transaction valued at 31,400 led to the insider holds 3,156 shares of the business.

Korch Angela A bought 185 shares of MTN for $29,600 on Mar 13 ’25. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 2,956 shares after completing the transaction at $160.00 per share. On Dec 16 ’24, another insider, Vaughn Peter A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $192.01 each. As a result, the insider received 192,005 and left with 7,573 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTN now has a Market Capitalization of 5888655360 and an Enterprise Value of 8663479296. As of this moment, Vail’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.928 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.265.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MTN is 0.90, which has changed by -0.103273034 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MTN has reached a high of $199.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $129.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.87%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MTN traded 754.15K shares on average per day over the past three months and 638940 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.00M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.21% stake in the company. Shares short for MTN as of 1749772800 were 2910513 with a Short Ratio of 4.45, compared to 1747267200 on 1879148. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2910513 and a Short% of Float of 10.39.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 8.88, MTN has a forward annual dividend rate of 8.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.055496532The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.23.