Market Watch: Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI)’s Noteworthy Gain, Closing at 4.92

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, Indie Semiconductor Inc’s stock clocked out at $4.92, up 10.07% from its previous closing price of $4.47. In other words, the price has increased by $10.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.88 million shares were traded. INDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.035 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INDI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.64 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on January 24, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

On February 23, 2024, Craig Hallum reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $10.

On December 01, 2023, CJS Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Market Outperform rating and target price of $15.CJS Securities initiated its Market Outperform rating on December 01, 2023, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 02 ’25 when Wittmann Michael sold 4,532 shares for $3.64 per share. The transaction valued at 16,496 led to the insider holds 109,630 shares of the business.

Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth sold 11,841 shares of INDI for $40,496 on Jun 16 ’25. The Director now owns 119,857 shares after completing the transaction at $3.42 per share. On Jun 16 ’25, another insider, SONALEE PAREKH, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 11,841 shares for $3.19 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INDI now has a Market Capitalization of 958868672 and an Enterprise Value of 879178304. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.025 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.727.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INDI is 2.21, which has changed by -0.4824798 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INDI has reached a high of $7.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.07%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INDI traded 3.61M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3000330 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 194.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.60M. Insiders hold about 10.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.61% stake in the company. Shares short for INDI as of 1749772800 were 52367951 with a Short Ratio of 15.18, compared to 1747267200 on 52255791. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 52367951 and a Short% of Float of 31.209999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0