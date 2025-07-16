Market Watch: Inmode Ltd (INMD)’s Noteworthy Drop, Closing at 14.25

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Inmode Ltd’s stock clocked out at $14.25, down -3.32% from its previous closing price of $14.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. INMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.241.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INMD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.86 and its Current Ratio is at 8.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On April 28, 2025, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $16.

On October 17, 2024, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on October 17, 2024, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INMD now has a Market Capitalization of 900731072 and an Enterprise Value of 485557408. As of this moment, Inmode’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.237 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.383.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INMD is 1.94, which has changed by -0.22665268 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INMD has reached a high of $19.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.75%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INMD traded 1.42M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1208940 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.28M. Insiders hold about 16.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.50% stake in the company. Shares short for INMD as of 1749772800 were 5422707 with a Short Ratio of 2.66, compared to 1747267200 on 5825198. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5422707 and a Short% of Float of 10.01.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • INMD, INMD stock, InMode Ltd., NASDAQ:INMD

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.