Market Watch: Inmode Ltd (INMD)’s Noteworthy Drop, Closing at 14.25

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Inmode Ltd’s stock clocked out at $14.25, down -3.32% from its previous closing price of $14.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. INMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.241.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INMD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.86 and its Current Ratio is at 8.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On April 28, 2025, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $16.

On October 17, 2024, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on October 17, 2024, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INMD now has a Market Capitalization of 900731072 and an Enterprise Value of 485557408. As of this moment, Inmode’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.237 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.383.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INMD is 1.94, which has changed by -0.22665268 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INMD has reached a high of $19.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.75%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INMD traded 1.42M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1208940 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.28M. Insiders hold about 16.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.50% stake in the company. Shares short for INMD as of 1749772800 were 5422707 with a Short Ratio of 2.66, compared to 1747267200 on 5825198. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5422707 and a Short% of Float of 10.01.

Dividends & Splits

