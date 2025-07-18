Market Watch: Mega Matrix Inc (MPU)’s Noteworthy Drop, Closing at 2.06

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Mega Matrix Inc’s stock clocked out at $2.06, down -1.90% from its previous closing price of $2.1. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. MPU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.388 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0407.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MPU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.78 and its Current Ratio is at 2.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MPU now has a Market Capitalization of 84068600 and an Enterprise Value of 40475540. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.149 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.726.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MPU is 2.29, which has changed by 0.0 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MPU has reached a high of $2.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.95%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MPU traded 509.18K shares on average per day over the past three months and 2246340 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.88M. Insiders hold about 29.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.36% stake in the company. Shares short for MPU as of 1749772800 were 849245 with a Short Ratio of 1.54, compared to 1747267200 on 895658. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 849245 and a Short% of Float of 2.4400001000000002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0