Market Watch: Meta Platforms Inc (META)’s Noteworthy Drop, Closing at 702.91

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, Meta Platforms Inc’s stock clocked out at $702.91, down -1.05% from its previous closing price of $710.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.03 million shares were traded. META stock price reached its highest trading level at $713.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $699.2701.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of META’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.66 and its Current Ratio is at 2.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on July 16, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $850 from $825 previously.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on June 26, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $683 to $812.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 ’25 when Olivan Javier sold 517 shares for $717.50 per share. The transaction valued at 370,948 led to the insider holds 6,819 shares of the business.

KIMMITT ROBERT M bought 465 shares of META for $336,232 on Jul 15 ’25. On Jul 15 ’25, another insider, Newstead Jennifer, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 519 shares for $723.08 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, META now has a Market Capitalization of 1767347716096 and an Enterprise Value of 1835088740352. As of this moment, Meta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.772 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.858.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for META is 1.27, which has changed by 0.47189617 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, META has reached a high of $747.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $442.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.19%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that META traded 13.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10513410 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.18B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.17B. Insiders hold about 13.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.08% stake in the company. Shares short for META as of 1749772800 were 30138882 with a Short Ratio of 2.35, compared to 1747267200 on 35573940. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30138882 and a Short% of Float of 1.39.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.025, META has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.05. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.002850547