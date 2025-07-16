Market Watch: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc (PPBI)’s Noteworthy Drop, Closing at 21.55

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc’s stock clocked out at $21.55, down -4.48% from its previous closing price of $22.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.18 million shares were traded. PPBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.54.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PPBI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on January 30, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $29 from $26 previously.

On July 07, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $35.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on January 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 ’25 when WILCOX EDWARD EARL sold 14,500 shares for $20.28 per share. The transaction valued at 294,060 led to the insider holds 140,283 shares of the business.

WILCOX EDWARD EARL bought 14,500 shares of PPBI for $294,060 on May 01 ’25. On Dec 17 ’24, another insider, Karr Michael S, who serves as the SEVP & Chief Risk Officer of the company, sold 10,290 shares for $26.87 each. As a result, the insider received 276,492 and left with 79,474 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PPBI now has a Market Capitalization of 2188876544 and an Enterprise Value of 1614803584. As of this moment, Pacific’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.731.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PPBI is 1.15, which has changed by -0.16844821 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PPBI has reached a high of $30.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.07%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PPBI traded 996.33K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1099510 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.72M. Insiders hold about 2.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.52% stake in the company. Shares short for PPBI as of 1749772800 were 1697838 with a Short Ratio of 1.97, compared to 1747267200 on 1335693. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1697838 and a Short% of Float of 2.4500001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.32, PPBI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.058510642The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.56. The current Payout Ratio is 80.15% for PPBI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-05 with an ex-dividend date of 1746403200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2001-06-12 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc (PPBI) is a result of the insights provided by 5.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.47 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.43. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $1.49.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $147.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $150.3M to a low estimate of $146.2M. As of the current estimate, Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc’s year-ago sales were $154.62MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $151.2M. There is a high estimate of $154.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $147.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $606M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $597.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $601.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $619.79MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $629.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $646.6M and the low estimate is $614M.