Market Watch: Photronics, Inc (PLAB)’s Noteworthy Gain, Closing at 19.17

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Photronics, Inc’s stock clocked out at $19.17, up 0.05% from its previous closing price of $19.16. In other words, the price has increased by $0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. PLAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PLAB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.76 and its Current Ratio is at 5.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on June 11, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 ’25 when TYSON MITCHELL G sold 15,000 shares for $19.97 per share. The transaction valued at 299,550 led to the insider holds 56,927 shares of the business.

TYSON MITCHELL G bought 15,000 shares of PLAB for $299,548 on Jul 10 ’25. On Jul 02 ’25, another insider, MACRICOSTAS CONSTANTINE S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 29,500 shares for $20.20 each. As a result, the insider received 595,900 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLAB now has a Market Capitalization of 1153085056 and an Enterprise Value of 970106112. As of this moment, Photronics,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.132 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.26.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLAB is 1.40, which has changed by -0.31046802 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLAB has reached a high of $31.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.94%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PLAB traded 666.02K shares on average per day over the past three months and 520910 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.62M. Insiders hold about 4.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.41% stake in the company. Shares short for PLAB as of 1749772800 were 3149026 with a Short Ratio of 4.53, compared to 1747267200 on 2711501. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3149026 and a Short% of Float of 6.59.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0