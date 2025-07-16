Market Watch: Sunopta, Inc (STKL)’s Noteworthy Drop, Closing at 6.06

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Sunopta, Inc’s stock clocked out at $6.06, down -1.30% from its previous closing price of $6.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. STKL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STKL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 309.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.43 and its Current Ratio is at 0.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on December 08, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On October 02, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On June 23, 2023, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on June 23, 2023, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 ’25 when Kocher Brian W bought 10,000 shares for $5.72 per share. The transaction valued at 57,194 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

JILL BARNET bought 16,235 shares of STKL for $98,397 on Jun 12 ’25. On Mar 13 ’25, another insider, Clark Bryan P, who serves as the SVP R&D and QA of the company, sold 8,500 shares for $5.32 each. As a result, the insider received 45,212 and left with 28,150 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STKL now has a Market Capitalization of 713492288 and an Enterprise Value of 1079171456. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.457 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.632.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STKL is 1.33, which has changed by 0.11433756 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STKL has reached a high of $8.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.27%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STKL traded 1.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 857040 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.55M. Insiders hold about 4.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for STKL as of 1749772800 were 4941158 with a Short Ratio of 4.90, compared to 1747267200 on 4239255. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4941158 and a Short% of Float of 5.35.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Sunopta, Inc (STKL) is currently being evaluated by 6.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $185.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $187.7M to a low estimate of $182.1M. As of the current estimate, Sunopta, Inc’s year-ago sales were $171MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $194.37M. There is a high estimate of $198.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STKL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $805.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $788M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $798.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $723.73MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $868.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $886.7M and the low estimate is $856.8M.