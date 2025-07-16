Metric Analysis: BARK Inc (BARK)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, BARK Inc (NYSE: BARK) closed at $0.87 down -1.82% from its previous closing price of $0.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. BARK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9073 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8743.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BARK Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.92 and its Current Ratio is at 1.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on March 05, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $1.90 from $1.54 previously.

On December 19, 2023, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $1.34.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.50 to $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when Ibrahim Zahir bought 58,823 shares for $0.86 per share. The transaction valued at 50,523 led to the insider holds 364,378 shares of the business.

Ibrahim Zahir bought 50,000 shares of BARK for $78,865 on Nov 13 ’24. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 250,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.58 per share. On Jun 09 ’25, another insider, Ibrahim Zahir, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 55,555 shares for $0.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,883 and bolstered with 305,555 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BARK now has a Market Capitalization of 148044336 and an Enterprise Value of 140075456. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.289 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.928.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BARK is 1.88, which has changed by -0.49943823 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BARK has reached a high of $2.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -42.47%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BARK has traded an average of 1.25M shares per day and 688920 over the past ten days. A total of 169.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.62M. Insiders hold about 37.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.46% stake in the company. Shares short for BARK as of 1749772800 were 11933991 with a Short Ratio of 8.78, compared to 1747267200 on 12561255. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11933991 and a Short% of Float of 9.520000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of BARK Inc (BARK) is currently being evaluated by a team of 2.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.0 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.0, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $99.63M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $100M to a low estimate of $99M. As of the current estimate, BARK Inc’s year-ago sales were $116.21MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $111.53M. There is a high estimate of $117M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $108.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BARK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $439.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $417.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $426.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $484.18MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $466.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $488M and the low estimate is $450.47M.