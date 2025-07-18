Metric Analysis: CarGurus Inc (CARG)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) closed at $33.48 down -0.98% from its previous closing price of $33.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.77 million shares were traded. CARG stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CarGurus Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.51 and its Current Ratio is at 2.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Gordon Haskett on July 14, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 27, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 ’25 when Hallowell Zachary Emerson bought 1,733 shares for $33.84 per share.

Zales Samuel bought 10,000 shares of CARG for $338,800 on Jul 16 ’25. On Jul 10 ’25, another insider, Zamora Javier, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 6,154 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 215,390 and left with 92,807 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CARG now has a Market Capitalization of 3309384192 and an Enterprise Value of 3330966528. As of this moment, CarGurus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 93.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.686 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.936.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CARG is 1.42, which has changed by 0.28898048 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CARG has reached a high of $41.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.93%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CARG has traded an average of 879.24K shares per day and 757010 over the past ten days. A total of 84.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.63M. Insiders hold about 18.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CARG as of 1749772800 were 3474780 with a Short Ratio of 3.71, compared to 1747267200 on 7324367. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3474780 and a Short% of Float of 6.0599998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0