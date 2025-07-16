Metric Analysis: First Foundation Inc (FFWM)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, First Foundation Inc (NYSE: FFWM) closed at $5.21 down -5.44% from its previous closing price of $5.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.75 million shares were traded. FFWM stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.21.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of First Foundation Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on May 21, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On July 03, 2024, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’24 when KAVANAUGH SCOTT F bought 636,160 shares for $6.58 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FFWM now has a Market Capitalization of 429231552 and an Enterprise Value of 1352000000. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.905.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FFWM is 1.00, which has changed by -0.121212125 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FFWM has reached a high of $8.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.74%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FFWM has traded an average of 742.67K shares per day and 807920 over the past ten days. A total of 82.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.32M. Insiders hold about 13.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.59% stake in the company. Shares short for FFWM as of 1749772800 were 3456045 with a Short Ratio of 4.90, compared to 1747267200 on 3222322. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3456045 and a Short% of Float of 4.64.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.04.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of First Foundation Inc (FFWM) is currently in the spotlight, with 3.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $64.69M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $66M to a low estimate of $63.7M. As of the current estimate, First Foundation Inc’s year-ago sales were $57.49MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.22M. There is a high estimate of $68.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FFWM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $271M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $258.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $265.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $234.29MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $286.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $308.92M and the low estimate is $276.5M.