Metric Analysis: Ford Motor Co (F)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) closed at $11.24 down -2.85% from its previous closing price of $11.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 107.86 million shares were traded. F stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ford Motor Co’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.97 and its Current Ratio is at 1.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.30.

On April 23, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $10.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 02 ’25 when Frick Andrew sold 30,000 shares for $11.50 per share. The transaction valued at 345,000 led to the insider holds 83,939 shares of the business.

Frick Andrew sold 30,000 shares of F for $330,000 on Jul 01 ’25. The President, Ford Blue & Model e now owns 113,939 shares after completing the transaction at $11.00 per share. On Jul 02 ’25, another insider, Frick Andrew, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $11.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, F now has a Market Capitalization of 44696420352 and an Enterprise Value of 173959561216. As of this moment, Ford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.951 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.171.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for F is 1.48, which has changed by -0.17442667 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, F has reached a high of $14.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.96%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, F has traded an average of 98.24M shares per day and 81785590 over the past ten days. A total of 4.13B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.89B. Insiders hold about 2.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.58% stake in the company. Shares short for F as of 1749772800 were 150647573 with a Short Ratio of 1.76, compared to 1747267200 on 154208907. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 150647573 and a Short% of Float of 4.31.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for F is 0.60, from 0.6 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.051858258The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.76. The current Payout Ratio is 53.35% for F, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-12 with an ex-dividend date of 1747008000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-08-03 when the company split stock in a 1748175:1000000 ratio.