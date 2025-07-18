Metric Analysis: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE: HGV) closed at $46.14 down -2.33% from its previous closing price of $47.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.86 million shares were traded. HGV stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.49 and its Current Ratio is at 3.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 06, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $47.

On December 13, 2024, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $44 to $41.

On September 18, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $31.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on September 18, 2024, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 ’25 when Brizi Jorge Pablo bought 28,492 shares for $39.86 per share.

Day Erin bought 12,000 shares of HGV for $505,880 on May 14 ’25. On May 09 ’25, another insider, Corbin Charles R. Jr., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 51,000 shares for $38.78 each. As a result, the insider received 1,977,780 and left with 60,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HGV now has a Market Capitalization of 4229469184 and an Enterprise Value of 10698891264. As of this moment, Hilton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 141.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.406 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.117.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HGV is 1.65, which has changed by 0.11161423 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HGV has reached a high of $49.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.04%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HGV has traded an average of 944.13K shares per day and 1057360 over the past ten days. A total of 93.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.61M. Insiders hold about 28.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.21% stake in the company. Shares short for HGV as of 1749772800 were 7269898 with a Short Ratio of 7.54, compared to 1747267200 on 7250184. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7269898 and a Short% of Float of 11.350001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0