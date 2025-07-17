Metric Analysis: Ikena Oncology Inc (IKNA)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Ikena Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: IKNA) closed at $1.29 down -9.15% from its previous closing price of $1.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.14 million shares were traded. IKNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.262.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ikena Oncology Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.31 and its Current Ratio is at 13.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on May 29, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $8 previously.

On September 22, 2023, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IKNA now has a Market Capitalization of 62252948 and an Enterprise Value of -42775132.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IKNA is 0.50, which has changed by -0.20579708 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IKNA has reached a high of $1.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.04%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IKNA has traded an average of 132.89K shares per day and 141350 over the past ten days. A total of 48.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.95M. Insiders hold about 56.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.21% stake in the company. Shares short for IKNA as of 1749772800 were 80668 with a Short Ratio of 0.68, compared to 1747267200 on 115649. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 80668 and a Short% of Float of 0.19.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0