Metric Analysis: Insteel Industries, Inc (IIIN)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

In the latest session, Insteel Industries, Inc (NYSE: IIIN) closed at $36.08 down -6.33% from its previous closing price of $38.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. IIIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.7573.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Insteel Industries, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.61 and its Current Ratio is at 2.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Sidoti Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 22, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $28.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 ’24 when Wagner Richard bought 21 shares for $28.57 per share. The transaction valued at 600 led to the insider holds 42,179 shares of the business.

Wagner Richard sold 13 shares of IIIN for $365 on Jan 21 ’25. The Senior Vice President and COO now owns 42,166 shares after completing the transaction at $28.04 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IIIN now has a Market Capitalization of 701644160 and an Enterprise Value of 697374016. As of this moment, Insteel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.222 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.658.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IIIN is 0.75, which has changed by 0.19660199 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IIIN has reached a high of $40.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.68%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IIIN has traded an average of 142.48K shares per day and 117420 over the past ten days. A total of 19.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.45M. Insiders hold about 4.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.39% stake in the company. Shares short for IIIN as of 1749772800 were 480128 with a Short Ratio of 2.95, compared to 1747267200 on 498941. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 480128 and a Short% of Float of 3.19.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for IIIN is 0.12, from 0.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.39. The current Payout Ratio is 12.17% for IIIN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-13 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-06-13. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-06-19 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Insteel Industries, Inc (IIIN) is underway, with the input of 2.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.95. EPS for the following year is $2.98, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $2.98 and $2.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $176.03M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $177.6M to a low estimate of $174.45M. As of the current estimate, Insteel Industries, Inc’s year-ago sales were $145.78MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $173.69M. There is a high estimate of $175M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $172.38M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IIIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $640.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $639.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $640.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $529.2MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $698.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $698.74M and the low estimate is $698.74M.