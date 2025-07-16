Metric Analysis: La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, La-Z-Boy Inc (NYSE: LZB) closed at $37.16 down -3.98% from its previous closing price of $38.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. LZB stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.14.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of La-Z-Boy Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.31 and its Current Ratio is at 1.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

On August 21, 2024, Sidoti Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $43.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’24 when KERR JANET sold 3,890 shares for $40.89 per share. The transaction valued at 159,051 led to the insider holds 3,372 shares of the business.

KERR JANET bought 3,890 shares of LZB for $157,131 on Sep 05 ’24. On Aug 26 ’24, another insider, McCurry Jennifer Lynn, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 4,414 shares for $41.31 each. As a result, the insider received 182,326 and left with 13,236 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LZB now has a Market Capitalization of 1519130496 and an Enterprise Value of 1690683008. As of this moment, La-Z-Boy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.802 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.243.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LZB is 1.28, which has changed by -0.082720995 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LZB has reached a high of $48.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.95%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LZB has traded an average of 436.00K shares per day and 444620 over the past ten days. A total of 41.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.12M. Insiders hold about 1.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.42% stake in the company. Shares short for LZB as of 1749772800 were 2891630 with a Short Ratio of 6.59, compared to 1747267200 on 2373701. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2891630 and a Short% of Float of 10.07.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LZB is 0.86, from 0.84 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.021705424The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.95. The current Payout Ratio is 35.73% for LZB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-03 with an ex-dividend date of 1748908800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-09-15 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.