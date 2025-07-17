Metric Analysis: Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (ODFL)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (NASDAQ: ODFL) closed at $160.83 down -0.32% from its previous closing price of $161.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.45 million shares were traded. ODFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $164.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $159.2.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 349.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On June 02, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $200.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $183.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 ’25 when Satterfield Adam N bought 2,457 shares for $175.93 per share. The transaction valued at 432,260 led to the insider holds 23,594 shares of the business.

Gantt Greg C sold 6,414 shares of ODFL for $1,320,450 on Feb 13 ’25. The Director now owns 104,266 shares after completing the transaction at $205.87 per share. On Feb 13 ’25, another insider, Gantt Greg C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,414 shares for $203.02 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ODFL now has a Market Capitalization of 33987399680 and an Enterprise Value of 34260903936. As of this moment, Old’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.572.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ODFL is 1.26, which has changed by -0.18696034 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ODFL has reached a high of $233.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $144.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.30%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ODFL has traded an average of 1.79M shares per day and 1457770 over the past ten days. A total of 211.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.34M. Insiders hold about 13.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.68% stake in the company. Shares short for ODFL as of 1749772800 were 10500587 with a Short Ratio of 5.69, compared to 1747267200 on 10505117. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10500587 and a Short% of Float of 6.25.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ODFL is 1.08, from 1.06 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0065695685The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.38. The current Payout Ratio is 18.98% for ODFL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-04 with an ex-dividend date of 1748995200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-03-28 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.