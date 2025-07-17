Metric Analysis: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) closed at $109.29 up 1.19% from its previous closing price of $108.0. In other words, the price has increased by $1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.3 million shares were traded. PHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.225 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PulteGroup Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.45 and its Current Ratio is at 4.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 08, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $154 to $148.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 ’25 when O’Meara Brien P. sold 3,500 shares for $106.40 per share. The transaction valued at 372,386 led to the insider holds 11,372 shares of the business.

Sheldon Todd N sold 15,191 shares of PHM for $1,617,842 on Feb 13 ’25. The EVP, Gen Counsel, Corp Sec’y now owns 74,758 shares after completing the transaction at $106.50 per share. On Feb 13 ’25, another insider, O’Meara Brien P., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $106.40 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHM now has a Market Capitalization of 21904668672 and an Enterprise Value of 22086770688. As of this moment, PulteGroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.235 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.732.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PHM is 1.23, which has changed by -0.09409118 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PHM has reached a high of $149.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.64%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PHM has traded an average of 2.01M shares per day and 2475930 over the past ten days. A total of 200.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.09M. Insiders hold about 0.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.12% stake in the company. Shares short for PHM as of 1749772800 were 7170274 with a Short Ratio of 3.89, compared to 1747267200 on 6917358. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7170274 and a Short% of Float of 4.6899999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PHM is 0.86, from 0.84 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0077777775The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.97. The current Payout Ratio is 5.58% for PHM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-17 with an ex-dividend date of 1750118400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-09-02 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.