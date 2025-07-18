Metric Analysis: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD) closed at $19.71 down -5.47% from its previous closing price of $20.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30.46 million shares were traded. STWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.695.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Starwood Property Trust Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.37 and its Current Ratio is at 0.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on September 05, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $22.50 from $20.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STWD now has a Market Capitalization of 6924911104 and an Enterprise Value of 25462431744. As of this moment, Starwood’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 60.556.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STWD is 1.30, which has changed by 0.03518331 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STWD has reached a high of $21.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.04%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STWD has traded an average of 2.29M shares per day and 2476840 over the past ten days. A total of 339.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 318.79M. Insiders hold about 6.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.11% stake in the company. Shares short for STWD as of 1749772800 were 14264430 with a Short Ratio of 6.34, compared to 1747267200 on 15137821. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14264430 and a Short% of Float of 4.46.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for STWD is 1.82, from 1.92 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.09208633The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.43. The current Payout Ratio is 174.50% for STWD, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-06-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-02-03 when the company split stock in a 12402:10000 ratio.