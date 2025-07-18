Metric Analysis: Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (TDS)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (NYSE: TDS) closed at $37.65 down -1.49% from its previous closing price of $38.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.4 million shares were traded. TDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Telephone And Data Systems, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.55 and its Current Ratio is at 1.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

On August 08, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $38.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDS now has a Market Capitalization of 4299931136 and an Enterprise Value of 10667119616. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.197 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.951.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TDS is 0.55, which has changed by 0.80353904 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TDS has reached a high of $41.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.03%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TDS has traded an average of 1.01M shares per day and 1268690 over the past ten days. A total of 107.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.55M. Insiders hold about 13.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TDS as of 1749772800 were 6116371 with a Short Ratio of 6.57, compared to 1747267200 on 5468662. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6116371 and a Short% of Float of 8.7799996.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TDS is 0.16, from 0.16 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00418629The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.83.