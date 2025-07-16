Metric Analysis: Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (NASDAQ: DJT) closed at $17.94 down -1.86% from its previous closing price of $18.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.92 million shares were traded. DJT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 38.41 and its Current Ratio is at 38.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 ’25 when Swider Eric sold 8,500 shares for $21.41 per share. The transaction valued at 181,999 led to the insider holds 17,489 shares of the business.

Swider Eric bought 8,500 shares of DJT for $182,000 on Jun 10 ’25. On May 14 ’25, another insider, Swider Eric, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $26.65 each. As a result, the insider received 79,950 and left with 25,989 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DJT now has a Market Capitalization of 4971156480 and an Enterprise Value of 3234125312. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1354.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 881.353 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.967.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DJT is 4.75, which has changed by -0.50447273 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DJT has reached a high of $54.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.46%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DJT has traded an average of 7.87M shares per day and 7104430 over the past ten days. A total of 220.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.56M. Insiders hold about 53.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.93% stake in the company. Shares short for DJT as of 1749772800 were 24135685 with a Short Ratio of 2.07, compared to 1747267200 on 9482852. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24135685 and a Short% of Float of 14.91.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0