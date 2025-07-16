Metric Analysis: Veracyte Inc (VCYT)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) closed at $25.24 down -5.29% from its previous closing price of $26.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. VCYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.21.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Veracyte Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.78 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on March 20, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On December 05, 2024, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $37.

On November 15, 2024, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on November 15, 2024, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when EASTHAM KARIN sold 4,590 shares for $26.66 per share. The transaction valued at 122,388 led to the insider holds 13,907 shares of the business.

Bhanji Muna sold 4,589 shares of VCYT for $122,367 on Jun 13 ’25. The Director now owns 29,989 shares after completing the transaction at $26.67 per share. On Jun 13 ’25, another insider, KARIN EASTHAM, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,590 shares for $26.69 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VCYT now has a Market Capitalization of 1976660480 and an Enterprise Value of 1879989888. As of this moment, Veracyte’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.057 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.186.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VCYT is 1.98, which has changed by 0.04264474 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VCYT has reached a high of $47.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.94%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VCYT has traded an average of 993.57K shares per day and 824530 over the past ten days. A total of 78.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.13M. Insiders hold about 1.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.57% stake in the company. Shares short for VCYT as of 1749772800 were 5942060 with a Short Ratio of 6.20, compared to 1747267200 on 5212781. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5942060 and a Short% of Float of 8.469999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.39 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $1.66 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $120.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $123.4M to a low estimate of $116.9M. As of the current estimate, Veracyte Inc’s year-ago sales were $114.43MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $124.35M. There is a high estimate of $129M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $121M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $497.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $482.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $491.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $445.76MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $543.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $557.91M and the low estimate is $529.88M.