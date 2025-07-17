Metric Analysis: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO) closed at $3.93 down -1.01% from its previous closing price of $3.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.05 million shares were traded. VMEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vimeo Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.56 and its Current Ratio is at 1.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on December 10, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $10 from $7 previously.

On January 05, 2024, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $4.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on May 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 ’25 when Schiffman Glenn bought 20,000 shares for $5.31 per share. The transaction valued at 106,200 led to the insider holds 387,404 shares of the business.

PETROCELLI ROBERT RAYMOND bought 20,000 shares of VMEO for $107,592 on Feb 21 ’25. The Chief Product & Tech Officer now owns 820,000 shares after completing the transaction at $5.38 per share. On Feb 21 ’25, another insider, Munson Gillian, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 7,272 shares for $5.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 39,330 and bolstered with 864,287 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VMEO now has a Market Capitalization of 647443904 and an Enterprise Value of 386537856. As of this moment, Vimeo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 92.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.931 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.17.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VMEO is 2.01, which has changed by 0.047244072 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VMEO has reached a high of $7.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.23%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VMEO has traded an average of 1.52M shares per day and 1737060 over the past ten days. A total of 154.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.25M. Insiders hold about 14.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.74% stake in the company. Shares short for VMEO as of 1749772800 were 5031549 with a Short Ratio of 3.70, compared to 1747267200 on 5597332. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5031549 and a Short% of Float of 3.2800000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0