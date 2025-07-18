Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Adient plc (ADNT) Through its Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $22.38 in the prior trading day, Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) closed at $22.05, down -1.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.11 million shares were traded. ADNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.0401.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADNT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on April 23, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On March 04, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $18.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 16, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 04 ’24 when Conklin James sold 11,500 shares for $20.25 per share. The transaction valued at 232,875 led to the insider holds 51,829 shares of the business.

JAMES D CONKLIN bought 11,500 shares of ADNT for $232,831 on Dec 04 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADNT now has a Market Capitalization of 1852566016 and an Enterprise Value of 3882963968. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.386.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADNT is 1.71, which has changed by -0.09238058 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADNT has reached a high of $26.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.95%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1199850 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 84.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.00M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.71% stake in the company. Shares short for ADNT as of 1749772800 were 6687812 with a Short Ratio of 4.81, compared to 1747267200 on 4769929. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6687812 and a Short% of Float of 11.55.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0