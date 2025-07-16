Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Through its Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $116.52 in the prior trading day, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) closed at $113.42, down -2.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. WMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $118.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WMS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on April 01, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $134.

On January 08, 2025, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $155.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on November 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $170 to $135.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 ’25 when HARVEY DARIN S. sold 4,464 shares for $116.39 per share. The transaction valued at 519,565 led to the insider holds 2,890 shares of the business.

DARIN S. HARVEY bought 4,464 shares of WMS for $519,565 on Jun 09 ’25. On Feb 19 ’25, another insider, HARVEY DARIN S., who serves as the EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics of the company, sold 2,464 shares for $125.00 each. As a result, the insider received 308,000 and left with 3,069 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WMS now has a Market Capitalization of 8806008832 and an Enterprise Value of 10052365312. As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.461 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.023.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WMS is 1.27, which has changed by -0.34744626 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WMS has reached a high of $179.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $93.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.91%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 727.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 680390 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.28M. Insiders hold about 8.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.56% stake in the company. Shares short for WMS as of 1749772800 were 2951934 with a Short Ratio of 4.26, compared to 1747267200 on 2620708. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2951934 and a Short% of Float of 4.31.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WMS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.64, compared to 0.66 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0054926192The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.44.