Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) Through its Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $1.3 in the prior trading day, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) closed at $1.19, down -8.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.75 million shares were traded. CRDL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRDL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.26 and its Current Ratio is at 3.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 02, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On January 28, 2025, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

On June 26, 2024, ROTH MKM started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.ROTH MKM initiated its Buy rating on June 26, 2024, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRDL now has a Market Capitalization of 98353144 and an Enterprise Value of 89261584.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRDL is 1.05, which has changed by -0.39545453 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRDL has reached a high of $2.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.15%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 192.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 218470 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 82.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.70M. Insiders hold about 4.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.48% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDL as of 1749772800 were 1908964 with a Short Ratio of 9.90, compared to 1747267200 on 1844518. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1908964 and a Short% of Float of 2.4.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) is currently attracting attention from 1 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.57.