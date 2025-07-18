Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Cava Group Inc (CAVA) Through its Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $88.98 in the prior trading day, Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) closed at $86.77, down -2.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.61 million shares were traded. CAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.4019.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CAVA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.95 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Melius on July 14, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $95.

On July 02, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $100.

Bernstein Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on April 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $115.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 ’25 when Costanza Kelly sold 2,799 shares for $75.16 per share. The transaction valued at 210,360 led to the insider holds 122,548 shares of the business.

Bertram Kenneth Robert sold 2,198 shares of CAVA for $165,192 on Jun 16 ’25. The CLO & Secretary now owns 58,533 shares after completing the transaction at $75.16 per share. On Jun 16 ’25, another insider, Phillips Adam David, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 739 shares for $75.16 each. As a result, the insider received 55,540 and left with 11,063 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAVA now has a Market Capitalization of 10035817472 and an Enterprise Value of 9785263104. As of this moment, Cava’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 72.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 121.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 82.126.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CAVA is 2.67, which has changed by 0.02697146 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CAVA has reached a high of $172.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.75%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4504250 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 115.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.91M. Insiders hold about 14.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.37% stake in the company. Shares short for CAVA as of 1749772800 were 10956954 with a Short Ratio of 3.66, compared to 1747267200 on 9689790. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10956954 and a Short% of Float of 10.040000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0