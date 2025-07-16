Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Through its Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $36.76 in the prior trading day, Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) closed at $36.01, down -2.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.84 million shares were traded. DAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DAR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.83 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on April 25, 2025, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $34 from $37 previously.

On April 04, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $43 to $37.

TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on September 13, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 ’25 when STUEWE RANDALL C sold 40,000 shares for $34.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,362,000 led to the insider holds 851,437 shares of the business.

Randall C. Stuewe bought 40,000 shares of DAR for $1,410,000 on May 19 ’25. On Nov 19 ’24, another insider, STUEWE RANDALL C, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 24,710 shares for $41.95 each. As a result, the insider received 1,036,585 and left with 693,848 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAR now has a Market Capitalization of 5695305728 and an Enterprise Value of 10150160384. As of this moment, Darling’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.788 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.543.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DAR is 1.21, which has changed by -0.021038592 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DAR has reached a high of $43.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.67%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2336420 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 158.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.10M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.91% stake in the company. Shares short for DAR as of 1749772800 were 9783307 with a Short Ratio of 3.68, compared to 1747267200 on 9650318. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9783307 and a Short% of Float of 6.25.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0