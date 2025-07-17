Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Fedex Corp (FDX) Through its Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $230.66 in the prior trading day, Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) closed at $228.75, down -0.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.91 million shares were traded. FDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $232.711 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $226.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FDX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

On June 25, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $310 to $269.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 24, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $300 to $275.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 09 ’25 when Ellison Marvin R sold 3,610 shares for $236.94 per share. The transaction valued at 855,353 led to the insider holds 7,720 shares of the business.

Ellison Marvin R bought 3,610 shares of FDX for $861,743 on Jul 09 ’25. On Jul 08 ’25, another insider, WALSH PAUL S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,610 shares for $235.09 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FDX now has a Market Capitalization of 54808272896. As of this moment, Fedex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FDX is 1.31, which has changed by -0.2536999 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FDX has reached a high of $313.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $194.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.22%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2177580 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 239.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.15M. Insiders hold about 8.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.15% stake in the company. Shares short for FDX as of 1749772800 were 3885939 with a Short Ratio of 1.80, compared to 1747267200 on 3938136. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3885939 and a Short% of Float of 1.77.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FDX’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.59, compared to 5.59 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.024234805The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.66. The current Payout Ratio is 32.78% for FDX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-23 with an ex-dividend date of 1750636800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-05-07 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.