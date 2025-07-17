Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Ferguson Enterprises Inc (FERG) Through its Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $217.5 in the prior trading day, Ferguson Enterprises Inc (NYSE: FERG) closed at $217.27, down -0.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.58 million shares were traded. FERG stock price reached its highest trading level at $218.315 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $214.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FERG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 77.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 1.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 18, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $280.

On June 05, 2025, Berenberg Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $215.

On April 01, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $174.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on April 01, 2025, with a $174 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 ’25 when Morrissey Victoria sold 2,000 shares for $177.00 per share. The transaction valued at 354,000 led to the insider holds 4,282 shares of the business.

Morrissey Victoria bought 2,000 shares of FERG for $354,000 on Jan 06 ’25. On Dec 18 ’24, another insider, May Brian, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 686 shares for $185.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 127,006 and bolstered with 3,268 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FERG now has a Market Capitalization of 43603046400 and an Enterprise Value of 48246169600. As of this moment, Ferguson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.597 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.427.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FERG is 1.09, which has changed by 0.019571543 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FERG has reached a high of $226.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $146.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.68%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1489630 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 197.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.92M. Insiders hold about 1.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.44% stake in the company. Shares short for FERG as of 1749772800 were 2241040 with a Short Ratio of 1.50, compared to 1747267200 on 3582412. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2241040 and a Short% of Float of 1.28.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FERG’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.28, compared to 3.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015080459The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.94. The current Payout Ratio is 37.06% for FERG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-20 with an ex-dividend date of 1750377600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-06-11 when the company split stock in a 947:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.74, with high estimates of $2.92 and low estimates of $2.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.68 and $8.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.43. EPS for the following year is $10.52, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $11.15 and $10.09.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $8.4B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.58B to a low estimate of $8.27B. As of the current estimate, Ferguson Enterprises Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.95BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.25B. There is a high estimate of $8.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.04B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FERG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.64BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.3B and the low estimate is $31.81B.