Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) Through its Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $53.99 in the prior trading day, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) closed at $52.29, down -3.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. IIPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.9.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IIPR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Compass Point Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on March 31, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $61 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 ’25 when Stecher David sold 7,599 shares for $70.55 per share. The transaction valued at 536,109 led to the insider holds 1,346 shares of the business.

Stecher David bought 7,599 shares of IIPR for $550,928 on Feb 28 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IIPR now has a Market Capitalization of 1464705664 and an Enterprise Value of 1742019072. As of this moment, Innovative’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.716 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.256.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IIPR is 1.68, which has changed by -0.5379622 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IIPR has reached a high of $138.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.34%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 249.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 253640 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 28.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.56M. Insiders hold about 1.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.97% stake in the company. Shares short for IIPR as of 1749772800 were 1790167 with a Short Ratio of 7.21, compared to 1747267200 on 1708737. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1790167 and a Short% of Float of 9.8900005.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IIPR’s forward annual dividend rate was 7.6, compared to 7.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.1407668The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.36.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) is currently in progress, with 2.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.96 and $3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.65. EPS for the following year is $4.3, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $4.52 and $4.07.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $64.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $67.52M to a low estimate of $59.41M. As of the current estimate, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc’s year-ago sales were $79.79MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.97M. There is a high estimate of $68.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.78M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IIPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $277.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $252.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $265.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $308.52MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $267.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $275.3M and the low estimate is $254M.