Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Interface Inc (TILE) Through its Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $20.8 in the prior trading day, Interface Inc (NASDAQ: TILE) closed at $21.14, up 1.63%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. TILE stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.535.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TILE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.42 and its Current Ratio is at 2.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on April 15, 2024, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On March 01, 2023, Longbow Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 22, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 ’25 when JAMES L. POPPENS bought 526 shares for $20.12 per share.

Poppens James sold 19,474 shares of TILE for $392,150 on May 29 ’25. The Vice President now owns 130,142 shares after completing the transaction at $20.14 per share. On May 30 ’25, another insider, Poppens James, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 526 shares for $20.12 each. As a result, the insider received 10,582 and left with 129,616 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TILE now has a Market Capitalization of 1239030144 and an Enterprise Value of 1522134016. As of this moment, Interface’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.891.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TILE is 2.01, which has changed by 0.27920914 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TILE has reached a high of $27.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.68%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 372.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 305620 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.78M. Insiders hold about 3.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.23% stake in the company. Shares short for TILE as of 1749772800 were 2423989 with a Short Ratio of 6.20, compared to 1747267200 on 2462488. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2423989 and a Short% of Float of 5.81.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TILE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.04, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0019230769The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.51. The current Payout Ratio is 2.72% for TILE, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-30 with an ex-dividend date of 1748563200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-06-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.