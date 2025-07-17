Metric Deep Dive: Understanding JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) Through its Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $23.99 in the prior trading day, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE: JKS) closed at $23.28, down -2.96%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. JKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.6541 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JKS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.03 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

ROTH MKM Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 21, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 ’25 when Markscheid Stephen bought 7,717 shares for $19.81 per share.

HY Vision Cloud Holdings Limit bought 20,000 shares of JKS for $518,573 on Sep 30 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JKS now has a Market Capitalization of 1202467968 and an Enterprise Value of 32776347648. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.395 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.082.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JKS is 0.16, which has changed by 0.046531677 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JKS has reached a high of $37.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.81%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 770.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1082620 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.89M. Insiders hold about 0.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.07% stake in the company. Shares short for JKS as of 1749772800 were 4473469 with a Short Ratio of 4.69, compared to 1747267200 on 4877619. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4473469 and a Short% of Float of 11.790000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, JKS’s forward annual dividend rate was 10.949, compared to 2.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.45639852