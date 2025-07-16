Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Metlife Inc (MET) Through its Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $77.9 in the prior trading day, Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) closed at $76.21, down -2.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.66 million shares were traded. MET stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.175.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MET by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 23, 2025, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $97.

On October 09, 2024, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $97.

On September 05, 2024, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $91.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on September 05, 2024, with a $91 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 ’25 when MetLife 401(k) Plan Trust bought 1,024 shares for $79.96 per share.

Metropolitan Tower Life Insura bought 27 shares of MET for $2,121 on Jun 20 ’25. On Jun 20 ’25, another insider, MetLife Separate Account SPI, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 360 shares for $78.55 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MET now has a Market Capitalization of 51159617536 and an Enterprise Value of 72120770560. As of this moment, Metlife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.981 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.546.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MET is 0.84, which has changed by 0.029606104 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MET has reached a high of $89.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.01%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2555370 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 673.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 561.71M. Insiders hold about 16.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MET as of 1749772800 were 7930380 with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 1747267200 on 6970540. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7930380 and a Short% of Float of 1.4199998999999999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MET’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.18, compared to 2.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027984597The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.13. The current Payout Ratio is 36.26% for MET, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-06 with an ex-dividend date of 1746489600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-08-07 when the company split stock in a 1122:1000 ratio.