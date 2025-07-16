Metric Deep Dive: Understanding NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) Through its Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $17.42 in the prior trading day, NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) closed at $16.79, down -3.62%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. NVCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.597 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NVCR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.41 and its Current Ratio is at 1.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on July 08, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On December 02, 2024, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $30.

H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 16, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 ’25 when Stafford Kristin sold 999 shares for $17.28 per share. The transaction valued at 17,259 led to the insider holds 3,054 shares of the business.

LEUNG GABRIEL sold 999 shares of NVCR for $17,297 on Jun 03 ’25. The Director now owns 81,229 shares after completing the transaction at $17.31 per share. On Jun 03 ’25, another insider, Madden Martin J., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 999 shares for $17.19 each. As a result, the insider received 17,176 and left with 18,674 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVCR now has a Market Capitalization of 1871849984 and an Enterprise Value of 1752043264. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.818 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.413.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NVCR is 0.64, which has changed by -0.09647304 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NVCR has reached a high of $34.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.81%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1044540 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 111.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.78M. Insiders hold about 11.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.13% stake in the company. Shares short for NVCR as of 1749772800 were 4944866 with a Short Ratio of 4.18, compared to 1747267200 on 5395999. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4944866 and a Short% of Float of 7.0199996.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.65. EPS for the following year is -$1.75, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$1.38 and -$2.09.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $153.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $156.7M to a low estimate of $150.13M. As of the current estimate, NovoCure Ltd’s year-ago sales were $150.36MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $156.92M. There is a high estimate of $159.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $153.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $634.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $615.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $626.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $605.22MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $683.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $711.3M and the low estimate is $668.67M.