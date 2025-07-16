Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) Through its Ratios

After finishing at $21.14 in the prior trading day, Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR) closed at $20.37, down -3.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.08 million shares were traded. SDGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SDGR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.45 and its Current Ratio is at 3.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

On July 02, 2024, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $29.

On December 05, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $38.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on December 05, 2023, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 ’25 when Akinsanya Karen sold 16,723 shares for $25.09 per share. The transaction valued at 419,570 led to the insider holds 15,625 shares of the business.

Karen Akinsanya bought 16,723 shares of SDGR for $409,546 on Apr 14 ’25. On Mar 06 ’25, another insider, Herman Jenny, who serves as the SVP & Controller of the company, sold 666 shares for $21.11 each. As a result, the insider received 14,059 and left with 27,349 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SDGR now has a Market Capitalization of 1494687488 and an Enterprise Value of 1092374912. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.739 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.859.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SDGR is 1.67, which has changed by -0.11990011 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SDGR has reached a high of $28.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.12%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 952050 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.35M. Insiders hold about 15.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.54% stake in the company. Shares short for SDGR as of 1749772800 were 10483819 with a Short Ratio of 9.36, compared to 1747267200 on 10216348. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10483819 and a Short% of Float of 26.1.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

