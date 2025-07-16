Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) Through its Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $21.14 in the prior trading day, Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR) closed at $20.37, down -3.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.08 million shares were traded. SDGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SDGR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.45 and its Current Ratio is at 3.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

On July 02, 2024, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $29.

On December 05, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $38.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on December 05, 2023, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 ’25 when Akinsanya Karen sold 16,723 shares for $25.09 per share. The transaction valued at 419,570 led to the insider holds 15,625 shares of the business.

Karen Akinsanya bought 16,723 shares of SDGR for $409,546 on Apr 14 ’25. On Mar 06 ’25, another insider, Herman Jenny, who serves as the SVP & Controller of the company, sold 666 shares for $21.11 each. As a result, the insider received 14,059 and left with 27,349 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SDGR now has a Market Capitalization of 1494687488 and an Enterprise Value of 1092374912. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.739 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.859.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SDGR is 1.67, which has changed by -0.11990011 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SDGR has reached a high of $28.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.12%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 952050 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.35M. Insiders hold about 15.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.54% stake in the company. Shares short for SDGR as of 1749772800 were 10483819 with a Short Ratio of 9.36, compared to 1747267200 on 10216348. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10483819 and a Short% of Float of 26.1.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0