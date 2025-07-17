Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Somnigroup International Inc (SGI) Through its Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $70.26 in the prior trading day, Somnigroup International Inc (NYSE: SGI) closed at $70.95, up 0.98%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.02 million shares were traded. SGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SGI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 133.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.44 and its Current Ratio is at 0.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 11 ’25 when BUSTER H CLIFFORD III sold 22,092 shares for $65.80 per share. The transaction valued at 1,453,543 led to the insider holds 286,155 shares of the business.

MONTGOMERY DAVID sold 76,008 shares of SGI for $4,991,987 on Jun 11 ’25. The EVP Global Business Strategy now owns 883,839 shares after completing the transaction at $65.68 per share. On Jun 11 ’25, another insider, DAVID MONTGOMERY, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 76,008 shares for $65.68 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGI now has a Market Capitalization of 14799105024 and an Enterprise Value of 21030600704. As of this moment, Somnigroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.934 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.032.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SGI is 1.26, which has changed by 0.3454851 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SGI has reached a high of $74.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.26%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2650780 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 208.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.50M. Insiders hold about 3.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.24% stake in the company. Shares short for SGI as of 1749772800 were 19004868 with a Short Ratio of 5.67, compared to 1747267200 on 18532772. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19004868 and a Short% of Float of 9.4.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SGI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.54, compared to 0.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0076857386The current Payout Ratio is 24.11% for SGI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-22 with an ex-dividend date of 1747872000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-11-24 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.