Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Union Pacific Corp (UNP) Through its Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $231.18 in the prior trading day, Union Pacific Corp (NYSE: UNP) closed at $227.49, down -1.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.2 million shares were traded. UNP stock price reached its highest trading level at $230.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $226.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UNP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 94.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.61 and its Current Ratio is at 0.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.96.

On June 24, 2025, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $260.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $263.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 ’25 when Richardson Craig V sold 6,495 shares for $252.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,636,740 led to the insider holds 26,319 shares of the business.

Whited Elizabeth F sold 7,500 shares of UNP for $1,875,000 on Jan 24 ’25. The PRESIDENT now owns 64,960 shares after completing the transaction at $250.00 per share. On Jan 27 ’25, another insider, CRAIG V RICHARDSON, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 6,495 shares for $252.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNP now has a Market Capitalization of 135919812608 and an Enterprise Value of 169940189184. As of this moment, Union’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.009 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.954.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UNP is 1.06, which has changed by -0.04011357 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UNP has reached a high of $258.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $204.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.50%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2474940 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 598.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 596.42M. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.66% stake in the company. Shares short for UNP as of 1749772800 were 6649482 with a Short Ratio of 1.96, compared to 1747267200 on 6514770. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6649482 and a Short% of Float of 1.11.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UNP’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.32, compared to 5.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.023012374The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.15. The current Payout Ratio is 47.63% for UNP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-05-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-06-09 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.