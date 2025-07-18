Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW)’s Day in Review: Closing at 6.49, Up by 0.93

After finishing at $6.43 in the prior trading day, Mister Car Wash Inc (NASDAQ: MCW) closed at $6.49, up 0.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.29 million shares were traded. MCW stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.4.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MCW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.29 and its Current Ratio is at 0.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

On March 13, 2025, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on March 13, 2025, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 ’25 when Gold Jedidiah Marc sold 6,357 shares for $6.13 per share. The transaction valued at 38,968 led to the insider holds 75,637 shares of the business.

Lai John Lo-minn sold 33,904 shares of MCW for $207,832 on Jun 26 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 4,578,350 shares after completing the transaction at $6.13 per share. On Jun 26 ’25, another insider, Matheny Joseph Duane, who serves as the Chief Innovation Officer of the company, sold 2,119 shares for $6.13 each. As a result, the insider received 12,989 and left with 91,077 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCW now has a Market Capitalization of 2108127232 and an Enterprise Value of 3715719936. As of this moment, Mister’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.653 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.987.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MCW is 1.49, which has changed by -0.13289475 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MCW has reached a high of $8.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.97%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2011630 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 324.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.14M. Insiders hold about 70.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.86% stake in the company. Shares short for MCW as of 1749772800 were 14267869 with a Short Ratio of 8.77, compared to 1747267200 on 14814991. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14267869 and a Short% of Float of 13.51.

Dividends & Splits

Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

