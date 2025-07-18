Mobilicom Limited ADR’s Market Journey: Closing Strong at 3.61, Up 12.46

The closing price of Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ: MOB) was $3.61 for the day, up 12.46% from the previous closing price of $3.21. In other words, the price has increased by $12.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.49 million shares were traded. MOB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2311.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MOB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.67 and its Current Ratio is at 7.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOB now has a Market Capitalization of 27060270 and an Enterprise Value of 5186308608. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1630.625 whereas that against EBITDA is -1290.441.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MOB is 1.84, which has changed by 1.8016529 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MOB has reached a high of $5.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.70%.

Shares Statistics:

MOB traded an average of 225.86K shares per day over the past three months and 325500 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.82M. Shares short for MOB as of 1749772800 were 595391 with a Short Ratio of 2.86, compared to 1747267200 on 698635. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 595391 and a Short% of Float of 8.2399994.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

