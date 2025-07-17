Monro Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 14.83, Down -1.13

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Monro Inc (NASDAQ: MNRO) was $14.83 for the day, down -1.13% from the previous closing price of $15.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. MNRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.4969.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MNRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.18 and its Current Ratio is at 0.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

On December 19, 2024, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.

On October 15, 2024, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $31.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on October 15, 2024, with a $31 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNRO now has a Market Capitalization of 444475872 and an Enterprise Value of 955461952. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.799 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.712.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MNRO is 0.97, which has changed by -0.3687173 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MNRO has reached a high of $31.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.85%.

Shares Statistics:

MNRO traded an average of 906.95K shares per day over the past three months and 665150 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.85M. Insiders hold about 3.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 114.93% stake in the company. Shares short for MNRO as of 1749772800 were 4900232 with a Short Ratio of 5.02, compared to 1747267200 on 4412531. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4900232 and a Short% of Float of 23.74.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.12, MNRO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.074666664The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.07.