Monro Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 14.83, Down -1.13

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Monro Inc (NASDAQ: MNRO) was $14.83 for the day, down -1.13% from the previous closing price of $15.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. MNRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.4969.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MNRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.18 and its Current Ratio is at 0.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

On December 19, 2024, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.

On October 15, 2024, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $31.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on October 15, 2024, with a $31 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNRO now has a Market Capitalization of 444475872 and an Enterprise Value of 955461952. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.799 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.712.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MNRO is 0.97, which has changed by -0.3687173 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MNRO has reached a high of $31.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.85%.

Shares Statistics:

MNRO traded an average of 906.95K shares per day over the past three months and 665150 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.85M. Insiders hold about 3.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 114.93% stake in the company. Shares short for MNRO as of 1749772800 were 4900232 with a Short Ratio of 5.02, compared to 1747267200 on 4412531. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4900232 and a Short% of Float of 23.74.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.12, MNRO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.074666664The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.07.

  • MNRO, MNRO stock, Monro Inc., NASDAQ:MNRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.