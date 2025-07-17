Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s Day in Review: Closing at 1250.31, Down by -0.79

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $1260.27 in the prior trading day, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) closed at $1250.31, down -0.79%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.21 million shares were traded. NFLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1271.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1249.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NFLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 63.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 71.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on July 10, 2025, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $1390 from $1070 previously.

Goldman reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on July 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $1000 to $1140.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when Masiyiwa Strive sold 290 shares for $1336.54 per share. The transaction valued at 387,597 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Neumann Spencer Adam sold 2,601 shares of NFLX for $3,400,075 on Jul 01 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 3,691 shares after completing the transaction at $1307.22 per share. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, HASTINGS REED, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,673 shares for $1329.11 each. As a result, the insider received 12,856,484 and left with 394 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NFLX now has a Market Capitalization of 532095696896 and an Enterprise Value of 579097657344. As of this moment, Netflix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.415 whereas that against EBITDA is 50.559.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NFLX is 1.61, which has changed by 0.9227663 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NFLX has reached a high of $1341.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $587.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.61%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3224560 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 425.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 422.77M. Insiders hold about 0.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.09% stake in the company. Shares short for NFLX as of 1749772800 were 7115106 with a Short Ratio of 1.85, compared to 1747267200 on 8138708. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7115106 and a Short% of Float of 1.68.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0