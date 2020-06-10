Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ACOR] dipped by -4.57% on the last trading session, reaching $0.93 price per share at the time. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. represents 47.70M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 46.37M with the latest information.

The Acorda Therapeutics Inc. traded at the price of $0.93 with 0.93 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ACOR shares recorded 1.85M.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ACOR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ACOR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.93, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 83.10%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -14.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -35.39. Its Return on Equity is -64.20%, and its Return on Assets is -25.50%. These metrics suggest that this Acorda Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 88.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 81.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.18. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.31.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] has 47.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 46.37M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.70 to 8.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 13.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.