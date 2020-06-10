Invitae Corporation [NYSE: NVTA] gained by 1.30% on the last trading session, reaching $17.96 price per share at the time. Invitae Corporation represents 99.63M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.13B with the latest information.

The Invitae Corporation traded at the price of $17.96 with 0.85 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NVTA shares recorded 2.81M.

Invitae Corporation [NYSE:NVTA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Invitae Corporation [NVTA], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give NVTA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.02, with the high estimate being $29.50, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $25.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Invitae Corporation [NVTA] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 08/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Invitae Corporation [NVTA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 42.90%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -50.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -52.07. Its Return on Equity is -83.50%, and its Return on Assets is -42.30%. These metrics suggest that this Invitae Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Invitae Corporation [NVTA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 83.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 82.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Invitae Corporation [NVTA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.20.

Invitae Corporation [NVTA] has 99.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.41 to 28.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 142.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.09, which indicates that it is 6.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invitae Corporation [NVTA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Invitae Corporation [NVTA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.