Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] saw a change by 0.30% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $75.88. The company is holding 1.56B shares with keeping 1.55B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 35.48% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -15.85% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -8.30%, trading +35.40% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.56B shares valued at 0.91 million were bought and sold.

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $75.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] is sitting at 4.46. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.46.

Fundamental Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] sitting at 37.30% and its Gross Margin at 65.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.30. These measurements indicate that Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 55.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 47.53. Its Return on Equity is -65.40%, and its Return on Assets is 18.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PM financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 157.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 74.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] has 1.56B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 117.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.01 to 90.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.79, which indicates that it is 2.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. [PM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.